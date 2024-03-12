Union Home Minister Amit Shah Accuses Congress for 'Latkaana, Atkaana, Bhatkaana' Ram Mandir Dispute In Its Greed For 'Vote Bank'

Addressing Social Media Warriors Meet in Secunderabad today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress on its stand on Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid dispute.

He told the gathering that for 500 years devotees across the nation waited patiently for the resolution of the dispute, construction of grand Ram Mandir befitting their aspirations and pran pratishtha of their beloved deity in it, Congress in its greed of 'Vote Bank' ensured that the issue dragged on for 70 years through its policy of 'latkaana, atkaana and bhatkaana' (delaying, obstructing and misguiding).

He further accused of Congress leadership of boycotting the 'Pran Pratishtha Ceremony' at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on January 22nd this year despite being invited due to the same chronic greed of 'Vote Bank'.

Underscoring BJP's commitment to the cause of Ram Mandir and its resolution, he pointed out that the first page of BJP manifesto in 2019 had stated that we will construct a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and we have fulfilled the promise. He exhorted the social media warriors to spread the information on the good work done by the party to public through effective use of Social Media Platforms and translate into reality "Abki Baar 400 Paar."