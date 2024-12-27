Union Cabinet Mourns Death of Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday condoled the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, hailing him as an eminent statesman and a distinguished leader who left an imprint on the national life.

During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet observed a two-minute silence in honour of the departed soul and adopted a Condolence Resolution in the memory of Singh.

“Dr Manmohan Singh has left his imprint on our national life. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent statesman, renowned economist and a distinguished leader,” the resolution read.

The government has declared seven days of State mourning till January 1 during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country.

The national flag will also be flown at half-mast in all the Indian missions/high commissions till January 1.

The former prime minister will be accorded a State funeral and a half-day holiday will be declared in all central government offices and CPSUs.

His final journey will commence from the 24 Akbar Road All India Congress Committee headquarters to the Nigambodh Ghat at 9.30 am on Saturday. Congress leaders and workers will pay tribute to the departed leader at the party headquarters.

Draped in the Tricolour, Singh's body was brought to his 3, Motilal Nehru Road, residence, the sprawling bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi that served as his retirement abode for more than 10 years, on Thursday night from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in a critical condition at around 8.30 pm on Thursday. His mortal remains will be taken to the Congress headquarters at 8:30 am on Saturday.

On Friday, top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, paid their last respects to Singh. AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders were also present.