Union Cabinet clears Budget 2024-25

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the full budget for 2024-25, sources said.



Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and an interim budget on February 1, 2024.

This is the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.