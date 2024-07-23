Union Budget 2024: Rahul Gandhi Calls it "Kursi Bachao" Budget

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted to the Union Budget present by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling it "Kursi Bachao" budget (Budget to save the chair) and claimed that the Centre makes hollow promises to its allies at the cost of other states



Rahul Gandhi said the budget is aimed at appeasing its allies and cronies. The Congress leader also alleged that the NDA government copy pasted Congress manifesto and previous budgets."“Kursi Bachao” Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease Cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and Paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets," posted the Congress leader on X.Other opposition leaders also claimed that they copied the budget."I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results. I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto. I am also happy that she has introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto. I wish the FM had copied some other ideas in the Congress Manifesto. I shall shortly list the missed opportunities," said Congress leader P Chidambaram in a post on X.Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also claimed that the Finance Minister has taken a leaf out of its 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto by announcing an internship programme but "in their trademark style", the scheme has been designed to "grab headlines with arbitrary targets" rather than a programmatic guarantee."The Finance Minister has taken a leaf out of the INC's Nyay Patra 2024, with its internship program clearly modelled on the INC's proposed Apprenticeship Program that was called Pehli Naukri Pakki. However, in their trademark style, the scheme has been designed to grab headlines, with arbitrary targets (1 crore internships) rather than a programmatic guarantee for all diploma holders and graduates, like the Indian National Congress had envisioned," the leader wrote on X.