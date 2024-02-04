Unidentified Woman Found Lead In Lake

Kakinada: The Town police in Kakinada are investigating the death of an unidentified woman discovered in the Bala Tripura Sundari Koneru (Pindala Cheruvu) near the Bala Tripura Sundari temple on Saturday.

The woman, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, was found wearing a green sari and a red jacket.

Unfortunately, her face was damaged due to aquatic life activity.

Police believe she may have died within the past 24-48 hours.

The Town circle inspector, K. Nageswara Naick, urges anyone who might recognise the woman to contact the Two Town police station at 9440796541 or 9701626505.