Rs 40,000 Stolen From Navi Mumbai Temple

Nation
PTI
22 Jun 2025 2:08 PM IST

Cash looted from Sri Vitthal Rukmini temple in Seawoods during early morning theft

Unidentified thieves stole Rs 40,000 from a Navi Mumbai temple; police have registered a case and are investigating.

Unidentified persons stole Rs 40000 from a temple in Seawoods in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.A case was registered on Saturday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 305 (theft in dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship) and 331(4) (house trespass/house breaking) on the complaint of the temple's caretaker, the NRI Sagri police station official said.

The incident took place at the Sri Vitthal Rukmini temple in the early hours of June 20, he added. Efforts are on to nab the accused persons, the official said.


