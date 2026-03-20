UNI Office Sealed in Delhi After High Court Order

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday sealed the office of United News of India (UNI) on Parliament Street following a Delhi High Court order upholding cancellation of its land allotment.

Police carried out the action at the Rafi Marg premises after the court dismissed a petition filed by the agency challenging the cancellation.

The case relates to an order by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which had directed UNI to vacate the land allotted for construction of its office. The allotment was cancelled after the agency failed to build on the site despite repeated notices, in violation of the allotment terms.

The High Court rejected UNI’s contention that delays were due to financial constraints and pending approvals, and permitted authorities to take possession of the property.

UNI, in a post on X, alleged irregularities during the sealing process.

“The sealing of the office of United News of India (UNI), one of the country’s oldest and most respected news agencies, has raised serious concerns over press freedom.”

It further claimed that staff were forcibly evicted and not allowed to retrieve belongings, and alleged misconduct by police personnel.

Police said due legal procedure was followed and the entire process was videographed, denying any wrongdoing.

The premises were sealed following the court’s order, with both sides presenting differing accounts of the enforcement process.