Unheard Of In Counterinsurgency History, Naxal Dump In Bastar Yields Rs 3.61 Crore Cash, 1 Kg Gold

RAIPUR: Unheard of in the history of counterinsurgency, a Naxal dump in a forest in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh has yielded a cash of Rs 3.61 crore and one kg of gold along with a number of weapons, police said on Wednesday.

The recovery of such a huge amount of cash and gold in one Naxal dump is the only of its kind incident in the counterinsurgency history, Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj told this newspaper.

This was the costliest Maoist dump, valued at around Rs 5.33 crore, ever found in the country, police said.

The Naxal dump was discovered by the security forces in a forest near the Indravati river in Bijapur district, Mr. Sunderraj said.

Sources said that a tip off by surrendered Maoists had led to recovery of the dump.

According to Mr. Sunderraj, security forces have busted Naxals dumps in the forests across six districts under Bastar division in recent times, recovering as many as 101 automatic and sophisticated weapons.

“These Maoist dumps were recovered following tips given by the surrendered Naxals”, the police officer said.

The dumps were found in the districts of Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Narayanpur, Sukma and Dantewada.

The weapons recovered from these Naxal dumps included six AK 47 rifles, ten INSAS rifles, one Carbine, five SLRs (self-loading rifle), one 7.62 mm SLR LMG (light machine gun), two 5.56 mm INSAS LMGs, one .303 mm LMG, 25 numbers of 12 bore rifles, 11 BGLs (barrel grenade launcher), one 51 mm mortar, three numbers of 315 bore rifles, 13 muzzle loading rifles, famously called Bharmars in local parlance, and one mega BGL.

Bastar division comprises seven districts of Kondagaon, Bastar, Kanker, Dantewada, Sukma, Narayanpur and Bijapur.

The recovered weapons were displayed at Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, during the mass surrender of 108 Naxals.