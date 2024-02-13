Undertrial Prisoner Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mudavath Raj, 36, an undertrial prisoner prisoner died while undergoing treatment in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Monday. He had complained of feeling unwell at his barracks in the Chanchalguda jail and was taken to the OGH with elevated blood pressure.



He died at about 5.50 am, Shiva Kumar Goud, Chanchalguda jail superintendent, Raj was arrested by the Rajendrangar police on February 6 as a non-bailable warrant was pending against him in a chain-snatching case since 2018. Police have booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances and started an invetigation







