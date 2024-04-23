Under Construction bridge on River Maneru Collapses in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: An under construction bridge on river Maneru collapsed near Odedu village of Mutharam mandal in Peddapalli district on Monday night. The bridge, being constructed on Maneru river, to reduce the distance between Gurmillapalli in Jaishanker Bhupalpally district and the Odedu in Peddapalli.

The construction of the bridge had begun in 2016. The construction of the bridge is being delayed due to change of contractors and the shortage of funds.



