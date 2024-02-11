Top
Uncle Gets Five-year Jail for Sexually Assaulting Niece

Nation
11 Feb 2024 6:17 PM GMT
Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam POCSO Court has sentenced K. Kamesh, accused of sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl, to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him.

According to police, in May 2022, Kamesh from Kommadi took his niece to the upper floor of his residence and sexually assaulted her. The girl informed her mother. The mother reported the incident to police who arrested Kamesh.

Disha police investigated the case and put up the evidence before Judge Anandini of the POCSO Special Court, who jailed Kamesh for five years.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
