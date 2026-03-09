Uncle Arrested for Kidnapping, Murder of 7-Year-Old Boy in Odisha’s Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking crime that has shaken Odisha’s Rayagada district, police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and brutally murdering his seven-year-old nephew in a bid to extract ransom from his own family.

The accused, identified as Chandan Gantayat, was taken into custody after investigators uncovered his role in the chilling crime, police said.

According to the police, the accused had been facing severe financial distress after losing a substantial amount of money in online betting, which left him burdened with heavy debt. Investigators revealed that Chandan had earlier approached his brother— the child’s father— seeking financial help, but his request was reportedly declined, leading to tension within the family.

Police said the accused then allegedly devised a plan to abduct the child to extort money. He reportedly kidnapped the seven-year-old boy and later sent a message to the family demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lakh for the child’s release.

However, as family members began searching for the missing boy and anxiety grew within the household, the accused allegedly panicked, fearing that his involvement might soon be exposed.

“In an attempt to cover up the crime, he allegedly killed the child by slitting his throat,” the Rayagada Superintendent of Police said while revealing details of the investigation on Sunday.

The child’s body was later recovered in a mutilated condition from the Old Station Sahi area of Bissam Cuttack in Rayagada district.

Following the discovery, police launched an intensive investigation, examining local leads and digital evidence before tracing the crime back to the victim’s uncle. The accused was subsequently arrested.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and gather additional evidence in the case.

The brutal killing has triggered widespread shock and outrage in the locality, with residents expressing grief over the tragic death of the child and demanding stringent action against the accused.