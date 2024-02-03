UNC Appeals for Peace Amidst Manipur Community Conflict

Guwahati: Bogged down by ongoing conflict between two communities in trouble-torn Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC) has appealed to Meitei and Kuki-Zo, the two warring communities to immediately stop targeting, provoking and attacking the Nagas, their homes and properties in the Imphal valley and also in the peripheral hill areas.

The UNC--the apex Naga body in Manipur warned that if this trend continues, “We will have no option but to call upon the Nagas populace in Imphal valley to vacate it for taking up further appropriate measures thereafter.”

The UNC warned the Kuki-Zo community also, “On the same lines, if the Kuki-Zo group continues targeting Nagas, free access to Naga township and villages and free passage across Naga areas will have to be prohibited.”

The UNC regretted that despite taking a neutral stand in the ongoing conflict, there have been instances of attacks on Nagas. The UNC cited several instances when Meiteis and Kukis targeted the Naga population of Manipur.

The UNC in the statement also highlighted several incidents, such as the brutal assault on four Naga women from Ukhrul in Imphal, the burning of a Liangmai Naga house at Leimakhong, and the tragic shooting of a Maring Naga woman at Sawombung.

The statement stated that Nagas have consistently sought resolution through customary laws, but the attacks persist, often justified with the excuse of mistaken identity.

The UNC in the statement warned of potential consequences if the appeal is disregarded, including the possibility of Nagas vacating the Imphal valley and restricting access to Naga areas for other communities.