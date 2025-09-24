UN Appoints Amita Chaudhury, First Indian Woman, To Lead Sustainable Insurance Initiative

New Delhi: United Nations has appointed Amita Chaudhury as the chair of the board of the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI). She has become the first woman of Indian origin to hold this prestigious global position.

With more than 20 years of leadership experience across Singapore, London, and India, Chaudhury has built an international reputation for championing sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and business transformation. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, she has held senior global roles including at Unilever and has been recognised with the leading women award for sustainable development by the World Business Council for sustainable development.

Headquartered in Geneva, the UNEP FI is a global partnership between the UN and the financial sector. With over 500 members, including banks, insurers, and investors, it mobilises private finance for sustainable development and works to shape a financial system that delivers positive impact for people and the planet.