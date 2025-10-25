Uma Bharti To Launch 18-Month Cow-Protection Campaign Ahead Of 2029 Polls

Bhopal: Firebrand Hindutva leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti appears to be banking on her proposed 18-month-long cow-protection campaign, set to be kicked off here on October 29 on the occasion of ‘Gopastami’, to return to electoral politics after a decade in 2029.

Ms. Bharti who had last contested and won the Lok Sabha polls in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 has offered to seek elections from the seat as BJP candidate in the 2029 parliamentary elections.

“I am willing to contest in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. If I contest, I will contest from Jhansi. If the party asks me to contest (in the 2029 LS polls), I will contest, I will not refuse”, she said here.

The BJP veteran who was elected to LS six times- four times from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, once from Bhopal and once in Jhansi- said that ‘I am doing politics for the cause of Ganga and cow. Otherwise, I have no interest in politics.’

She had withdrawn from 2019 LS polls citing ill health and the 2024 LS elections for being ‘pre-occupied’ with the task of cleaning Ganga.

“My desire is to contest in the 2029 LS polls from Jhansi”, she said.

Former Union minister Ms. Bharti announced that she would launch a campaign for protection of cows here on October 29 on the occasion of ‘Gopastami’, the Hindu festival celebrating the day Lord Krishan became a cowherd.

“The campaign will cover every village in Madhya Pradesh and will last one and half years”, she said.

Ms. Bharti declared that she would mobilize the farmers in the state for the preservation and protection of cows during her campaign since the farmers are the natural guardians of the cattle resources.

The move will not only promote preservation of cows but also help boost farm economy in the rural belt, she said.

She also demanded to make it mandatory for the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes to rear cows for their preservation.

Ms. Bharti called upon the MP government to provide at least two cows to each beneficiary of the Ladli Behna scheme and entrust them with the responsibility for their protection.

She also declared to resume her Ganga cleaning campaign on November four and revealed her plan to mobilize eminent people from all the states to arrive in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to contribute to the cause.