Ujjain Brothers Buy Decommissioned BSF Plane to Create Luxury Hotel

Two scrap dealers from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Virendra Kushwaha and Pushpendra Kushwaha, have bought a 55-seater BSF cargo plane with plans to transform it into a luxury hotel.

As per a viral post on X, the Khushwa brothers purchased the decommissioned aircraft for around 4o lakh rupees. They are planning to transform the plane into a 4 to 5 room hotel, to give their customers a chance of experiencing the feel of the airplane while staying on the ground.

Pushpendra Khushwaha told ANI that the concept of this unique hotel was derived from a similar concept from Haryana, where a restaurant was made inside the plane. Inspired by that concept, the duo took the initiative to build a five star hotel, using an old BSF aircraft.

He further said that the hotel would have a theme, inspired from Operation Sindoor, and would be dedicated to Indian Armed Forces. The brothers are hoping to send a positive message and inspire the visitors to show respect for the armed forces.

Kushwaha said, "We also drew inspiration from Operation Sindoor and aim to convey a positive message to the spectators and visitors. We want to increase the respect for the army and hence we will take this forward in the same theme."

As the news went online, it quickly made rounds across the social media platforms. While many users praised the idea for its creativity and patriotic theme, others shared the images of similar airplane themed hotels from other cities of the country.