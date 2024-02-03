Ujaas Menstrual Health Express Launches Campaign in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Ujaas Menstrual Health Express has kicked off its campaign in Andhra Pradesh, led by Ms. Advaitesha Birla and supported by the Aditya Birla Education Trust.

Having made strides in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, the initiative now targets menstrual health awareness in Andhra Pradesh. Through workshops and sanitary napkin distribution drives in areas like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam, it aims to empower women and girls.

Partnering with NGOs Divya Disha and Nirmaan Organization, Ujaas collects data on local menstrual practices to inform interventions. The Menstrual Health Express Van symbolizes this effort, aiming to reach 25 states and 107 cities nationwide. With a goal to distribute 250,000 menstrual pads, Ujaas aims to destigmatize menstruation and promote hygiene. Ms. Advaitesha Birla emphasizes community engagement in reshaping attitudes towards menstrual health.