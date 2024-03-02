UGC Chairman Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar Interacts with an Aspire BioNest Participant

Hyderabad: Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), stressed the urgent need for inclusive development, gender equality, and proactive measures against climate change at an event to mark the sixth foundation day of the Association for Scientific Pursuits for Innovative Research Enterprises (ASPIRE) at the University of Hyderabad. He spoke about the role of women in driving progress across diverse sectors and highlighted the prevalence of lifestyle illnesses among the youth. Dr Satakarni Makkapati, director of Aurobindo Pharma, provided insights into the evolving landscape of Indian biotherapeutics and Dr Ratnakar Palakodeti on the role of artificial intelligence healthcare.



