Ugadi Mahotsavam Rings in at Srisailam Temple with Fervour

Kurnool: The Srisailam Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, a renowned pilgrimage site, kickstarted its five-day Ugadi Mahotsavam celebrations today with grand rituals. Vedic scholars and priests meticulously performed special Ugadi Mahotsava pujas within the Yagashala, adhering to sacred Agama traditions.

The festivities commenced with Yagashala Pravesham, followed by prayers to Lord Ganesha (Ganapati Puja), reaffirmation of devotion to Lord Shiva (Siva Sankalpam), and purification rites (Punyahavachanam). Following these, Chandeeswara Puja was performed, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva's divine associate.

The Kankanam, a sacred thread, was then worshipped and donned by temple officials and priests as a symbolic act marking the commencement of the festivities. This was followed by Ritvigvaranam, the selection of qualified priests for specific rituals. Vastu Homam (fire rituals seeking blessings for the venue) and Mandaparadhana (ritualistic preparation of the puja space) were subsequently conducted, culminating in the installation of a special kalasham (vessel) for offerings.

The temple priests then embarked on a series of special pujas dedicated to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort, Sri Bhramaramba Devi. These elaborate rituals mark the official beginning of the Ugadi celebrations, which will continue until April 10th, concluding with the grand Purnahuti (final offering).

Traditionally, devotees offer Mangala Sutras and silk attire to Goddess Bramarambha Devi on the first day, symbolising the commencement of the Utsavams. Kannada devotees, who revere the Goddess as their daughter, offer sarees, turmeric, and Kumkum during the opening ceremony. Many of these devotees undertake arduous journeys, often arriving on foot, as a testament to their devotion.

Enchanting evening processions showcasing Vahana Sevas and Alankaram will be held daily. The highlight of the festivities, the Car festival, is scheduled for the evening of April 9th, as announced by temple executive officer D. Peddiraju.

The very first day witnessed a Vahana Seva for both Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and his consort, followed by the resplendent Mahalakshmi Alankaram and Gramotsavam for Goddess Bhramaramba Ammavari's Utsava Murthy.