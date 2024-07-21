Chennai: State Minister for Youth Affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister was the sole prerogative of the Chief Minister, who alone could decide on any change of responsibility for his council of Ministers.

He was answering a question from the media on the recent speculations over his elevation as he emerged from the meeting organized to celebrate the DMK youth wing entering the 45th year at its headquarters, Anbagam, in Chennai on Saturday.

He referred to the speculations that had been raging in various sections of the media for the past 10 days and said that all Ministers in the State Cabinet were deputies to the Chief Minister. He said the DMK’s youth wing, which was the party’s most principal wing, was always close to his heart.

Addressing the young wing meeting, he said DMK’s youth wing was the first such organization exclusively for the youth in the entire nation and the credit for the pioneering effort would go to the DMK chief.

Thanking the people of the State for acknowledging the good governance of the DMK by handing over all the 40 seats to the alliance led by it in the Lok Sabha elections, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the Youth Wing played a major role in securing the thumping victory in the polls.

The BJP failed to make a mark in the Lok Sabha elections despite its desperate efforts as it would never be able to win over the people of the land soaked in the ideals of social justice and win an election, he said and recollected the Prime Minister Narendra Modi making seven visits during the campaign and still failing to make a mark.

Modi was making those visits with the hope of winning at least two or three seats in the elections but the people proved their loyalty to social justice and the DMK president, he said.

After launching exclusive pages for every district in the youth wing’s comprehensive website, the secretary urged the workers to strive hard to win the 2026 Assembly elections, he said that several leaders from the youth wing had already gone on to become MLAs, MPs, Ministers and even the Chief Minister. Even the latest list of winners of the Lok Sabha polls had a few youth wing members, he said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin’s heart was always with the activities of the youth wing, about which he would regularly enquire for it was that organization that shaped him for the responsible position that he held now, he said. Even now he was the brand ambassador for the youth wing, he said.