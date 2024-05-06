Uddhav vows never to join hands with BJP in future

Mumbai: In a major announcement,Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackerayon Sunday said that he would never join hands with the BJP again.

“No matter how many doors you may open for me, I will never come with you (BJP) again. I will never join hands with those who have tried to tarnish the image of Maharashtra,” Thackeray said while addressing an election rally at Raigad.

His remarks have come on the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement in a TV channel interview that he would be the first one to help Uddhav if the latter was in trouble.

In an interview the PM had said he will always be grateful to Balasaheb Thackeray and can never speak against his family even if it is Uddhav Thackeray, who is now in the Opposition.

“I can never forget the love and affection of Balasaheb Thackeray towards me. I called them (Uddhav’s family) immediately when Balasaheb was unwell. I spoke to his (Uddhav’s) wife regularly when he was in bad health. She called me before his surgery also. In future too, if something happens or Uddhav Thackeray needs help, I will be the first one to rush to his rescue,” Modi had said.

Speaking in Raigad, Uddhav said, “Now their love for me has awakened. But did your followers not know how much you love me? I don’t need your security, I have people’s security cover with me.”

Thackeray also accused Moid and union home minister Amit Shah of “betraying Maharashtra.” “The BJP government did nothing in the last 10 years which is why they had to break other parties. When the Shiv Sena supported BJP in 2019, Modi did not have to hold so many rallies,” he said.