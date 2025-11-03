Uddhav Thackeray Slams Delay In Farm Loan Waiver Decision

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for “mocking” farmers affected by floods and heavy rains, after the state government announced that a decision on the farm loan waiver would be taken only by June 30, 2026.

Mr. Thackeray termed the timeline “unacceptable” and demanded an immediate loan waiver, alleging that the government had not yet sent a proposal for Central assistance despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion. “Farmers have taken to the streets demanding a loan waiver. If the government plans to act only next June, should farmers keep paying instalments till then? The Chief Minister’s statement that a loan waiver now would benefit the banks is absurd. How will it benefit banks now and not in June?” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised the “short visit” of the Central team assessing crop damage, questioning how a comprehensive report could be prepared within two to three days. He claimed that the state government had not submitted any proposal to the Centre for aid. “The Prime Minister asked the Chief Minister to send a proposal. I don’t think any such request has been made,” he said.

Reiterating his demand for urgent relief, Mr. Thackeray urged the government to announce a loan waiver without delay and to provide Rs 50,000 per hectare in aid to affected farmers. He announced that he would tour the Marathwada region for four days starting November 5 to meet farmers and assess the situation.

The former Chief Minister also said that Opposition parties plan to approach the court over alleged bogus voters. Appealing to citizens to report irregularities, he said, “If there are voters registered at your address who don’t belong there, please inform us. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and other Opposition parties will seek rectification of duplicate and bogus entries before the polls.”

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to conduct local body elections in the state by January 31, 2026.