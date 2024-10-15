Uddhav Thackeray hospitalised

Mumbai:Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was on Monday admitted to the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He may stay in the hospital for one more day.

Thackeray’s son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray informed that the former CM’s visit to the hospital was a pre planned detailed check up and he is well.



“This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre planned detailed check up at the Sir HN Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people,” said Aditya in a post on X.



According to sources, Thackeray may be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday or Wednesday.



According to some reports, Thackeray was hospitalised for tests to identify blockages in heart and arteries. His health has been a serious concern for the past few years, as he has a history of angiographies and angioplasties.



In 2016, he underwent angiography at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, which was a follow-up to an earlier angioplasty performed on July 20, 2012, where doctors inserted eight stents to address multiple blockages in the three major heart arteries.



In addition to that, in the same year, in November 2012, the former Chief Minister underwent his second angioplasty aimed to clean 60 percent blockage in the left anterior descending artery (LAD).



In 2021, when he was the chief minister, Thackeray underwent a cervical spine surgery in Reliance Hospital for the treatment of neck pain. It took several weeks for him to recover from the surgery.



The development regarding Thackeray’s health issues comes as Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, consisting of 288 seats, will go to polls next month. The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the election schedule on Tuesday.



According to political observers, with elections round the corner, the deterioration in Thackeray’s health could prove to be a blow for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as he is one of the star campaigners of the opposition alliance. The health issues might restrict his movements which might affect the MVA’s campaigning, they said. The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.