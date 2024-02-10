Uddhav Says Former Corporator, His Alleged Killer Could Be Victims Of Contract Killing

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that there could be a major conspiracy behind the murder of former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar. He said that the case may not be as simple as it looks and Ghosalkar as well as his alleged killer Morris Narhona could be the victims of contract killers.

The initial police investigation has indicated that Morris killed Ghosalkar over some personal dispute, though the police have not divulged details of the said dispute.

“The case of murder of Abhishek Ghosalkar is not as simple as it is made out to be. Footage of bullets being fired is available but it does not show who fired the bullets. Morris did not have a gun but it was of his bodyguard. Did Morris really fire the gun? Why did he kill himself? Did somebody give a contract to kill both of them? These are the questions in our mind,” Mr Thackeray said.

According to the police, Morris had invited Ghosalkar under the pretext of an event at his office at Borivali. After Ghosalkar’s arrival, Morris invited him for a discussion on Facebook live streaming. In the video, which has been now taken off the internet, both of them were heard saying that they have buried their hatchet and decided to work together for the people. As Ghosalkar insisted to Morris that both of them should go out to meet people, Morris told him he would go out and Ghosalkar should join him after giving a message to their viewers. Ghosalkar agreed to it and spoke a few lines about working together for the people. However, as soon as Ghosalkar got up to go out, bullets were fired at him. According to the police, Morris shot dead Ghosalkar and also ended his own life.

The police have arrested Amrendra Mishra, bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, whose gun was used to shoot Ghosalkar. He has been remanded to police custody till February 13.

Mr. Thackeray also showed a photograph of Morris being felicitated by former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the presence of home minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta.

According to sources, Narhona was a local ‘social worker’ and involved in many activities like distribution of food packets to poor during covid pandemic, distribution of hand sanitisers and masks etc. He also used to distribute notebooks to students. According to sources, Morris was facilitated by a newspaper for social work during the Covid pandemic. He was involved in many activities like distribution of food packets to the poor, distribution of hand sanitisers and masks etc. He also used to distribute notebooks to students.

“Look at the photo of Mauris and Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Look who else is in the photo. It should be probed if all those in the photo have any connection to Mauris,” he said and asked if no background check was done before the governor felicitated Morris.

“We demand President’s rule in the state. The government must be removed immediately. I request the Supreme Court that it should not merely make comments. It should give justice to Maharashtra at the earliest. I urge the people of Maharashtra to ensure they defeat the virus in power today the same way they defeated coronavirus,” the Shiv Sena UBT leader said.

Later, a Congress delegation met Governor Ramesh Bais demanding president rule in Maharashtra. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said that the delegation met the Governor and informed him about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The Congress also raised the issue of attacks on journalist Nikhal Wagle, lawyer Asim Sarode, Vishwambhar Chaudhary and their colleagues in Pune. “The police had been given prior notice of Wagle’s programme and sought permission for it. But they detained him for hours and when he was on the way to attend the event, he was mercilessly attacked by BJP goons. If not for the rescue by some workers, this attack would have been fatal,” Mr. Chavan said.





