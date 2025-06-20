Uddhav Hints At Alliance With Raj, Shinde Calls Him Desperate

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday held separate events on the occasion of Shiv Sena foundation day. Both leaders used the occasion to claim that they have the popular support of Marathi people..

Addressing his supporters at Shanmukhanand hall in Mumbai, Uddhav gave ample indications about him joining hands with MNS chief Raj Thackeray in the state. “I will do what the party workers and state want to happen,” he said on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the party foundation.

Speaking about the possibility of alliance with the MNS, Uddhav said, “The speculations have been doing rounds for the last few days. What will happen? Will it happen? Everyone will soon come to know about it. Whatever is in the minds of all of you (workers), whatever is in the minds of the state, I will do the same.”

Talks of estranged Thackeray brothers coming together in Maharashtra politics have been going on for couple of months after Raj Thackeray spoke about uniting with his cousin in the interest of Marathis. Uddhav reciprocated saying he was ready to set aside ‘minor differences’ provided that those working against Maharashtra’s interests were not entertained.

However, Raj Thackeray gave a new twist to the issue last week by holding a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. It led to speculations that he may be considering his options before making his final decision on allying with Shiv Sena (UBT).

According to political observers, Fadnavis’ meeting with Raj indicates that the BJP was apprehensive about two Thackerays coming together as it was expected to consolidate the Marathi vote bank ahead of the all-important Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

Uddhav, in his speech, highlighted the same point saying the saffron party was throwing a spanner in order to prevent the alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS. Without mentioning Fadnavis-Raj meeting, he said, “To prevent this (alliance) from happening, the owner’s servants are meeting here and there in hotels. They are worried about what will happen to their master and master’s friend if they do not get control of Mumbai and Mumbai goes back in our hands. That’s why they are trying to prevent Marathi people from coming together in Mumbai.”

However, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde hit back at Uddhav saying Marathi people were made to leave Mumbai because of the latter. “They are now remembering him, but forget that Marath Manoos was thrown out of Mumbai because of them only,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray betrayed Balasaheb and Shiv Sena’s ideas. Balasaheb lost the right to vote, but did not abandon Hindutva. But his so-called heir became hungry for power and left Hindutva, Shinde said.

Speaking at the party’s foundation day event at NSCI Dome in Worli, Shinde also mocked the Uddhav faction. “At one place, an event is being held by those who compromised Hindutva for the sake of power, while here we are holding an event rooted in the ideology of late Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

Describing the Uddhav faction desperate, the DCM said, “They are running around for alliances. Pleading, “please form an alliance with us”. Now that elections are near, they suddenly remember Hindutva and the Marathi Manus. This only exposes their hypocrisy.”