Uddhav Demands Farm Loan Waiver in Flood-Hit Maharashtra

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the present moment is the most appropriate time for the Maharashtra government to announce a farm loan waiver, in light of the widespread damage caused by recent floods. Thackeray toured the flood-affected regions of Marathwada and accused the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance of delaying assistance to farmers.

Taking a swipe at the state leadership, Mr. Thackeray questioned whether the government was waiting for an “auspicious time” according to the panchang (Hindu almanac) to announce relief measures.

Mr. Thackeray as well as Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers affected by the floods. The demand comes amid the opposition’s growing criticism of the state government’s handling of the disaster.

The opposition leaders’ visit came a day after the tours of the affected regions by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other cabinet members. Mr. Thackeray visited Latur and Dharashiv districts, while Mr. Sapkal toured Murma in Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and Masai in Ambad taluka of Jalna district to assess the extent of the damages.

According to official data, heavy rains between September 1 and 22 damaged crops across 30.85 lakh acres in Maharashtra, resulting in the loss of 15 lives in the past 10 days.

During a visit to Itkur in Dharashiv district, Thackeray remarked, “This is a severe calamity. Every time a crisis occurs, the Chief Minister talks about the ‘right time’ to help. When exactly is the right time? Do you need to refer to a panchang? This is the right time to waive farmers’ loans — just like we did when I was in office.”

During his tenure as Chief Minister from November 2019 to June 2022, Mr. Thackeray had implemented a farm loan waiver programme.

Speaking with farmers, Thackeray said he could only offer moral support, as he no longer holds power. He urged the state government to seek assistance from the Centre. “As they claim to have a ‘double-engine’ government, they should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and secure funds from the PM CARES Fund. Financial relief should be disbursed before Diwali,” he said.

Highlighting the scale of the damage, Mr. Thackeray claimed what the state government has offered comes to barely Rs 3,500 per acre. Terming it a mockery of farmers, he said, “The AAP government in Punjab has provided Rs 50,000 per hectare in flood compensation. If Punjab can do it, why can’t Maharashtra?”

Echoing the concerns expressed by Mr. Thackeray, the Maharashtra Congress president criticised the administration for its inaction. “The entire Kharif season is ruined. Farmers have suffered huge losses, but not a single senior official has visited the affected villages. With Dussehra and Diwali approaching, the Chief Minister is merely citing statistics instead of taking concrete action. It is not the farmers’ responsibility to find the funds. The government must ensure that Rs 50,000 per hectare is transferred directly to the affected farmers’ accounts before Dussehra,” he said.