Uddhav Dares BJP Over ‘Vande Mataram’ In Parliament

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has hit out at Rajya Sabha Secretariat's directive to MPs not to use slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Hind’ in Parliament in order to maintain decorum saying his MPs will chant ‘Vande Mataram’ loudly in Parliament. BJP’s mask of Hindutva has been torn apart, said Uddhav. He further said that when the undivided Shiv Sena was with the BJP, the saffron party had asserted that those who want to live in this country must say ‘Vande Mataram’.

Daring the BJP to act, Thackeray said on Friday, “Our MPs will say ‘Vande Mataram’ loudly. Let’s see who throws us out of Parliament. All Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs will say ‘Vande Mataram’. If the BJP has courage, it should throw out our MPs.”

On 24 November, the Rajya Sabha secretariat reminded members not to use slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Hind’ inside or outside the House to maintain decorum, citing them as a breach of parliamentary etiquette – because nothing says ‘decorum’ like outlawing well-worn patriotic chants. The instruction about not chanting slogans is mentioned in the ‘Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha’ issued ahead of the commencement of a parliamentary session on December 1.

“The mask of BJP’s Hindutva has been torn due to the directives issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Their nationalism has also been torn apart today. When the undivided Shiv Sena was with the BJP, the saffron party had asserted that those who want to live in this country must say ‘Vande Mataram. “What happened to their old slogan, ‘Desh me rehna hoga to Vande Mataram kehna hoga?” asked the former Maharashtra Chief Minister.

“Would the person who came out with the latest instruction from the Rajya Sabha secretariat be sent to Pakistan,” Thackeray said, asking further if ‘Macaulay's progeny’ had infiltrated the BJP.

The reminder from the Rajya Sabha secretariat – which said such slogans amounted to a breach of parliamentary etiquette — has triggered a political backlash, with Opposition leaders accusing the government of policing patriotic expressions long championed by their own ideological forebears.