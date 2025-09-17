UBT Sena Up in Arms After Meenatai Thackeray Statue Defaced

Mumbai: Tension gripped the Shivaji Park area in Mumbai’s Dadar on Tuesday after an unidentified person allegedly threw red paint on the statue of Meenatai Thackeray, the wife of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the site in the afternoon and condemned the act. While urging his supporters to maintain peace, he recalled a similar incident that had taken place 18 years ago, which had also led to widespread outrage. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Heavy security has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward situation.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., when red paint was found splattered on the statue of Meenatai Thackeray and in the surrounding area. The act triggered strong reactions from Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, who called it a deliberate attempt to provoke unrest. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also visited the site shortly after the incident to take stock of the situation. Later, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also arrived at the location.

Recalling the similar incident that had taken place 18 years ago, Uddhav said, “Emotions are running high now, just as they did back then. But we have appealed to Shiv Sainiks to remain calm and maintain peace,” he said.

“Today’s incident is highly condemnable. It may have been carried out by someone who is ashamed to even name their own parents. For now, the police are investigating the matter. We will wait and see what unfolds,” Uddhav added.

While stopping short of making direct allegations, Uddhav Thackeray appeared to suggest a possible link to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Just as there was an unsuccessful attempt to shut down Bihar over the alleged insult to Prime Minister Modi’s mother, this too seems like an effort by someone to ignite unrest in Maharashtra,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Mahesh Sawant hinted that the incident was politically motivated and said it may be the response to the party’s “My Sindoor, My Country” protest against the India-Pakistan match over the weekend. Shiv Sena (UBT) women activists and leaders on Sunday protested against India’s match with Pakistan in Dubai despite the Pahalgam terror attack that prompted the cross-border operation Sindoor. “We are not sure, but looking at the red oil paint used to deface the statue, it may be the response to our protest,” Mr. Sawant said.

Minister of state for home and the Eknath Shinde faction leader Yogesh Kadam ordered police to expedite the investigation. “For us, it is an emotional issue as Meenatai was like a mother of all Shiv Sena workers. Police have set up three teams to identify the persons behind the act. We will take stern action against the person responsible for it,” he said.

Sena (UBT) leader and Mumbai South Central MP Anil Desai alleged the incident reflects the failure of the state government. However, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Darekar, while condemning the incident, also said no one should try to politicise it.

Mumbai Police have launched a probe and are examining CCTV footage and mobile data in the area. However, sources said the nearest camera does not directly capture the pedestal or the bust, making identification difficult. Police are now analysing footage from nearby locations to track potential suspects.