UBL to Introduce New Brand in TS

5 March 2024 8:18 PM GMT
UBL to Introduce New Brand in TS
Official sources said that Revanth Reddy assured UBL representatives that the state government would look into their proposals seriously and take a decision soon. (File Image:Twitter)

Hyderabad: United Breweries Ltd MD & CEO Vivek Gupta met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday. Official sources said that the UBL officials discussed the company's investment plans for Telangana state.

They also discussed the company's plans to introduce a new brand in the strong beer segment in the state, it has already been launched in Karnataka and Maharashtra, sources added. Company's chief sales officer Rakesh Kumar was present at the meeting.

Official sources said that Revanth Reddy assured UBL representatives that the state government would look into their proposals seriously and take a decision soon.

