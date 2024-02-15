UAE Temple Symbol of Communal Unity: Modi

New Delhi: Inaugurating the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally led the audience to a standing ovation for United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for playing the “biggest” role in approving and enabling the construction of the “grand, divine and sprawling” temple. The UAE President was represented on the occasion by his country’s minister for tolerance Sheikh Mubarak Al-Nahyan.

In his remarks, Mr Modi described the temple as a symbol of “communal harmony and global unity” as well as the “shared heritage of the world” and himself as a “priest of 1.4 billion Indians”, whom he described as his “esteemed gods”.

Pointing out that a “golden chapter” had been written in the UAE, the Prime Minister said the construction of the temple had “infused new energy” into India-UAE ties and had become a symbol of the India-Arab bond, besides becoming another magnificent cultural landmark in the UAE along with the Burj Khalifa tower and Sheikh Zayed Mosque.

Sending out an inclusivist message, Mr Modi pointed out that members of other communities, such as Muslims, Christians, Parsis and Sikhs, helped in various ways in the temple construction and inauguration, adding that for India, “diversity is always special”. He also mentioned that the temple was being inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of the “Basant Panchami” festival.

According to reports, the temple spans an impressive 27 acres and is 108 ft in height, 262 ft in length and 180 ft in width. It has seven spires, each representing one of the seven emirates of the UAE and has the distinction of being the first Hindu temple in the UAE’s capital city. Seers of the Swaminarayan sect said the temple sculptures are based on Hindu epics such as the Ramayan and other sacred works like the Shiv Purana.

Praising the “large-hearted” UAE President, whom he once again referred to as his “brother” who “fulfilled the desire” of all Indians living in the country, Mr Modi recalled how the land allocation had been approved by the UAE President “without batting an eyelid” when he had made a request to him way back in 2015.

The Prime Minister said that subsequently, in 2018, when two proposed architectural models of the temple were presented -- one with Hindu symbols and one without -- the UAE President had stated that the building should also look like a temple, following which the one with the Hindu symbols was approved.

“The biggest role (in making the Temple a reality) is that of my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed,” Mr Modi said to loud cheers from the audience.

To equally loud cheers from the audience that included Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vivek Oberoi, Mr Modi also referred to the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya last month, adding that Lord Ram is now in his home. He also praised the Indian diaspora abroad for always respecting the culture of all, including that of the country of their residence abroad.

On the occasion, the UAE’s minister for tolerance said that the UAE's President has “respect and regard for all religions”. He described the temple inauguration as the “beginning of something very special” and a “place of worship with a community centre."