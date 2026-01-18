UAE President To Visit India on Monday; Strategic Ties in Focus

New Delhi: India on Sunday said that the visit of United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will provide an opportunity for him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chart new frontiers for the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Situation in Iran is expected to be a topic for discussion during the meeting since the visit is taking place in the backdrop of simmering tension in Iran and the United States of America.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be in India on Monday for a short visit. This will be his third official visit to India since assuming office as President of the UAE, and fifth visit to the country over the past decade.

According to MEA, the visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in September 2024, and the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025.

“India and the UAE share warm, close, and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by strong political, cultural, and economic ties. The two countries are among each other’s top trading and investment partners, bolstered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system, and the Bilateral Investment Treaty. India and the UAE also enjoy a robust energy partnership, including long-term energy supply arrangements. The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to chart new frontiers for the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It will also enable an exchange of views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, where India and the UAE share a high degree of convergence,” MEA said.