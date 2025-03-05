Two Killed, One Injured in Slab Collapse at Chikhla Mines in Maharashtra

Bhandara: Two workers were killed and one was injured after a slab collapsed in the Chikhla mines of Manganese Ore (India) Limited in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred during the first shift around 9 am at a depth of 100 metres in the MOIL mines, the Bhandara Disaster Management Office said in a release. Three workers, all permanent employees, were buried under the debris of which two died at the scene, the release said.