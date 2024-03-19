Two Weather Systems Bring Respite to Hyderabad from Heat

Hyderabad: Telangana received respite from the scorching heat on Monday due to a sudden change in temperature caused by the formation of two weather systems. One system formed in western Vidarbha and its surrounding areas, while the other is a Trough or wind discontinuity extending from southern Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka.

The Indian Meteorological Department warned of heavy rains expected on Wednesday. Some parts of the state also witnessed hailstorms.

Hyderabad experienced rainfall in the morning, bringing relief to its residents who later ventured out to enjoy tourism spots. Even those observing Ramzan fast found relief from the heat. Over the past two weeks, temperatures in Telangana soared, with maximums reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

Explaining the sudden change in temperature, meteorologist Mansabdar Mukunda said, "Two weather systems are at play, causing the shift in Telangana's weather. One is an upper air cyclonic circulation at 1.5 km above sea level in western Vidarbha and its surrounding areas. The second is a Trough or wind discontinuity extending from southern Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka to a surface circulation centred in western Vidarbha and its surrounding areas at 0.9 km above sea level."

This pattern is expected to bring more rains to Telangana for the next two days. Monday saw rains in Telangana, including Hyderabad. The pleasant temperatures are forecasted to continue, with maximums hovering around 34 degrees Celsius. Hailstorms were reported in the districts of Sangareddy and Rajanna Sirsila, with forecasts predicting hail in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Naryanpet on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, heavy rains are expected in eastern Telangana, affecting areas such as Jaishanker Bhupally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam. This will likely bring rains to isolated pockets of Hyderabad as well.