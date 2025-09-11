Two Tigresses Die in Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo Within 24 Hours

Kolkata: Two tigresses have died in Kolkata's Alipore Zoo, with its authorities citing age-related ailments as the reason. The deaths took place within a span of 24 hours.

While tigress Payel died on Tuesday, tigress Rupa breathed her last on Wednesday, a senior official of the zoo said. While the viscera test was being conducted along with the autopsy of the bodies, the chief wildlife warden has formed an inquiry committee to probe the back-to-back deaths of the tigresses, he said.

Rupa, a white (albino) tigress, was born in the zoo and was aged 21 years. Payel, which was 17 years old, was brought from Odisha's Nandankanan Zoo in 2016. Both had been ailing due to age-related ailments and were under the observation of veterinarians, the official added.