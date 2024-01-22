Top
Home » Nation » Two Satta Organizers Arrested

Two Satta Organizers Arrested

Nation
DC Correspondent
21 Jan 2024 6:49 PM GMT
Mohammed Nazeer Inaqaliabi alias Hakeem (41) was arrested by the Gujarat Police for fraudulently obtaining a passport. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had done so. (Representational Image)
x
The accused, identified as Syed Jeelani, 47, and Mohammed Osman, 41, reached the hotel late night on Saturday. They were arrested when Osman removed `35,000 betting amount from his pockets. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Bhavaninagar police said on Sunday that they arrested two businessmen redhanded when the duo opened satta betting, at a hotel in Talabkatta. On a tip-off, the police teams in plain clothes had spread out in the hotel and arrested the accused when they opened the betting.

The accused, identified as Syed Jeelani, 47, and Mohammed Osman, 41, reached the hotel late night on Saturday. They were arrested when Osman removed `35,000 betting amount from his pockets.

During interrogation, Osman, identified as the organiser, confessed that he was taking satta bets online over Whatsapp and offline at the hotel and other public places along with Jeelani.

Police registered a case under Section 4 of TS Gaming Act and produced them before the VIII ACM Magistrate, Nampally criminal court, who remanded them to 14 days judicial custody at the Chanchalguda jail.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X