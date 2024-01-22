Two Satta Organizers Arrested

Hyderabad: Bhavaninagar police said on Sunday that they arrested two businessmen redhanded when the duo opened satta betting, at a hotel in Talabkatta. On a tip-off, the police teams in plain clothes had spread out in the hotel and arrested the accused when they opened the betting.

The accused, identified as Syed Jeelani, 47, and Mohammed Osman, 41, reached the hotel late night on Saturday. They were arrested when Osman removed `35,000 betting amount from his pockets.

During interrogation, Osman, identified as the organiser, confessed that he was taking satta bets online over Whatsapp and offline at the hotel and other public places along with Jeelani.

Police registered a case under Section 4 of TS Gaming Act and produced them before the VIII ACM Magistrate, Nampally criminal court, who remanded them to 14 days judicial custody at the Chanchalguda jail.