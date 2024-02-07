Two Punjab Residents Shot By Militants In Srinagar; One Dies

Srinagar: Gunmen shot at two Punjab residents from close range at Shalla Kadal, a congested locality of central Srinagar, on Wednesday evening, leaving them in a pool of their own blood.

As the police rushed to the spot, they found one of them was already dead. He has been identified as Amrit Paul Singh, a 31-year-old resident of Amritsar. The other victim, also a non-local worker, is Rohit Kumar (25) son of Prem Mashi who has received a deep bullet wound in the abdomen and has been admitted to City’s Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHSH).

The Kashmir zone police in a post on ‘X’ said, “Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow”.

The police sources said the shooting incident took place at around 7 pm in the Shaheedgunj police station area and that the preliminary investigations revealed that the assailant used an AK assault rifle to target the duo.