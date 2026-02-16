Two Pakistanis Among 3 Inmates Who Flee Jammu Juvenile Observation Home

Srinagar: Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped from the Juvenile Observation Home in the R.S. Pura sector of Jammu after allegedly assaulting police personnel on duty on Monday evening.

The incident, which occurred around 5.05 pm, has prompted an extensive search operation across the area bordering Pakistan’s Sialkot region.

According to officials, the inmates attacked two police personnel deployed at the facility before fleeing. The escapees have been identified as Ahsan Anwar, son of Mohammad Anwar and a resident of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Mohammad Sanaullah, son of Mohammad Zaffer and a resident of Basti Jawewala, Tehsil Dinpur, Lodhran district in Pakistan’s Punjab province and Karanjit Singh, also known as Gugga, son of Arjun Singh and a resident of Dablehar in R.S. Pura.

During the assault, SPO Vinay Kumar and Head Constable Parveen Kumar sustained injuries. Both were provided immediate medical care following the incident.

In response, police have launched a large-scale search operation to track down and apprehend the escaped inmates. Special teams have been formed and are conducting raids at multiple locations, reports received here said.

In an official statement, police confirmed that cognisance of the matter has been taken and a formal investigation is underway, with efforts intensifying to bring the fugitives back into custody.