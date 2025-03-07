Two Odisha teachers accused of misconduct with girl students, detained

Bhubaneswar: In a deeply concerning incident, two school teachers—one of them a woman—in the Rajkanika area of Kendrapara district, Odisha, were detained on Thursday by the police following allegations of “inappropriate behavior” involving two Class V girl students.



The main accused was identified as Kailash Sahu.





According to reports, the alleged incident took place on March 1 after school hours. The matter came to light when the mothers of the two students lodged formal complaints at the Rajkanika police station, accusing Sahu of misconduct and implicating his female colleague.

As per the complaints, the accused teacher allegedly summoned the students to his office after school hours, where he engaged in inappropriate behavior. The students were reportedly shown obscene videos and offered money to remain silent about the incident.



Upon receiving the complaints, the Rajkanika police promptly detained both the accused teacher and his female colleague for questioning.





Reports indicate that authorities are actively gathering evidence and recording statements from all involved parties as part of their ongoing investigation.

The incident sparked widespread concern within the community, raising serious questions about child safety and institutional accountability. Parents and local residents have expressed outrage, demanding stringent action against the accused.





One of the victims’ mothers stated, "The teacher showed obscene videos to the students and tried to bribe them into silence." The allegations have intensified public scrutiny, with calls for justice gaining momentum.

However, the accused teacher, Kailash Sahu, has strongly refuted the claims, calling them "false and baseless." He asserted, "The allegations against me have been fabricated due to ulterior motives. Is it even possible to show obscene videos to students in a school setting?"



Rajkanika Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Sanjay Mallick confirmed the developments, stating, “A case has been registered against the accused teacher based on the complaints. The investigation is actively underway to uncover the truth.”