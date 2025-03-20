 Top
Two Naxals, One DRG Jawan Killed in Encounter in Bijapur District

PTI
20 March 2025 11:52 AM IST

A fierce gunfight between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district has led to the death of two militants and a DRG jawan

Two Naxalites and a jawan of the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit were killed in an encounter in the state's Bijapur district on Thursday, an official said.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (in Bijapur), he said.
Bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said. A DRG jawan was also killed in the gunfight, he said.The operation was still underway in the area, he added.


