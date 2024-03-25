Two Motorcyclists Die in Nandyal Road Mishap

Kurnool: Two motorcycle riders died in a road accident at Chabolu crossroad in Nandyal on Sunday evening when their vehicles collided with each other.

Traffic inspector Shaik Ismail said that Prasad Reddy, 55, from Poluru and his friend and pillion rider Balanagaiah had been traveling from Nandyal to Maseedupuram on their motorcycle when Uppu Rajesh, 29, riding in the wrong direction on another motorcycle with Boya Sudheer as pillion rider, collided with their vehicle.The collision resulted in immediate deaths of Prasad Reddy and Rajesh, while Balanagaiah and Boya Sudheer sustained injuries.Bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Nandyal Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The injured pillion riders are undergoing treatment in the same hospital.Inspector Ismail said they have registered a case and are investigating.