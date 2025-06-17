Two More Anti-Waqf Law Violence Culprits Held In Murshidabad

Berhampore: Two more accused of the communal violence during the anti-Waqf law agitation at Jangipur in Murshidabad of West Bengal were arrested by the police from their home on Monday night.

They are Mursalim Sheikh and Kausar Sheikh from Shoolitala village in Shamsherganj. They were caught by the cops during a raid at their houses following a tipoff about their return to home.

Both the accused had instigated the villagers in inflammatory speeches to assemble them at Dhulian and Shamshergunj, according to preliminary investigations. They also took an active role in the stir in guise of NGO workers.

They also led an armed mob at Dhulian Dakbunglow More on National Highway 12, attacked the police, ransacked and looted government and private properties. On Tuesday, the duo was remanded by the Jangipur Court in police custody for seven days after their production.