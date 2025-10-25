Two Minor Girls ‘Gang-Raped’ By Five Accused While Returning Home After Watching Opera

Bhubaneswar: Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped by five accused while returning home after watching an opera show in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The incident occurred late Friday night near Rasgobindpur police station area.

According to reports, the two minor survivors had gone to watch a local opera show with two male friends. As they were returning home around midnight, a group of five men on motorcycles chased them. The men assaulted the girls’ friends and then dragged the two minors to an isolated location where they committed the assault.

Rasgobindpur Police launched an immediate investigation and detained three suspects believed to be involved. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the remaining accused.

Dilip Gochayat, ACP of Mayurbhanj, stated, “As per the complaint, the victims went to an opera show organised at Malaya Bazaar. On their way home, the five accused attacked the girls and their friends. The girls were taken to a secluded area and sexually assaulted.”

He added, “A gang-rape case has been registered. Three accused have been detained, and raids are in progress to capture the other two. Strict action will be taken against all responsible.”