Two Minor Boys Missing After Drowning Scare In Odisha’s Kathajodi River

Bhubaneswar: Two boys, aged around 11 and 12, went missing after allegedly being swept away by strong currents in the Kathajodi River near Cuttack on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1 pm near Kulasarichua in the 42 Mouza area, when the two boys had gone to bathe in the river. Moments later, they were reportedly pulled away by the swift current and disappeared from view.

Local residents raised an alarm, following which a team from the Chauliaganj Fire Services Station rushed to the spot and launched an intensive search operation. The rescue effort continued late into the evening, with officials stating that scuba divers may be deployed if necessary.

Preliminary reports indicate that both missing boys hail from Bastakundal village in Cuttack district.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the locality, as anxious family members and villagers waited by the riverbank, hoping for news from rescue teams.