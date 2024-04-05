Two Militants Killed as They Try to Sneak into J&K from POJK

Srinagar: At least, two militants have been killed in a gunfight raging in the Uri sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district since Friday morning.



The Army sources here said that a group of heavily equipped militants tried to sneak into J&K from PoJK after breaching the LoC fence near Sabura nallah. However, the alert Indian Army personnel quickly took on it and in the ensuing gun fight two militants were killed.

A defence spokesperson here said that the operation named as ‘Op Sabura’ is still underway. Earlier, the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps- also known as Chinar Corps- wrote on microblogging site ‘X’, “OP SABURA, URI #Baramulla: An infiltration bid on #LoC has been foiled by alert troops in the morning hours today, when terrorists were trying to infiltrate through Sabura Nala, Uri Sector. 01xTerrorist has been eliminated. Operations in progress”.

The defence spokesperson said that a second militant was killed later, taking the toll to two. He said that after the movement of militants was detected they were challenged by the troops, leading to a firefight.

Meanwhile, senior officers of the Army and J&K police on Friday reviewed a security scenario in a joint meeting in the border town of Poonch in the Jammu region. The Nagrota (Jammu)-based White Knight Corps posted on X, “GOC #WhiteKnightCorps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva and DGP @JmuKmrPolice R R Swain co-chaired a joint security review meeting at #Poonch to discuss smooth and synergized operations and maintain peace and security in the region.”



The meeting was held in view of the ongoing situation and upcoming events, it added.