Two Mild Tremors Hit Gujarat’s Kutch District

Ahmedabad: A tremor of 3.1 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.The tremor was recorded at 12:41 pm with its epicentre around 12 kilometres North North East (NNE) from Bhachau, the ISR said in its latest report.

This was preceded by a tremor of 2.6 magnitude, also recorded in the same district, with its epicentre located 24 km East South East (ESE) from Dholavira at around 6:41 am, the ISR update added. No damage to life or property was reported, a district disaster management official said.

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, with earthquakes of lower intensity occurring regularly. The 2001 earthquake in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries. A large number of towns and villages in suffered almost complete destruction, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.