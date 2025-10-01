Two Labourers Killed, Three Injured in Landslide at Arunachal’s Tirap

Itanagar: Two labourers were killed and three others were injured when a landslide hit their construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Wednesday, an official said.

Tirap District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Emily Tingkhatra told PTI that the incident occurred at around 11.30 am on Wednesday when a landslide triggered by earth cutting at a construction site buried the labourers.

The official said personnel from Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and State Disaster Response Force rushed to the site and carried out a rescue operation. All five labourers were trapped under the debris, she said.

Two labourers, identified as Pangkai Sankioam (25) and Jaong Pansa (18), both from Kamhua Noksa village in Longding district, lost their lives. The official said three labourers - Panpho Pansa, Phongoi Pansa and Chingngam Pansa - were rescued and referred to Dibrugarh in neighbouring Assam for treatment.