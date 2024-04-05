Two Labourers Die in Van Accident Near Paderu

Visakhapatnam: A van transporting labourers from Odisha to Guntur on Wednesday careened off the road around 9:30 p.m. near the Statue of Jesus in Paderu of Alluri Sitarama Raju district and plunged into a valley.

Confirming details, Alluri Sitarama Raju district SP Tuhin Sinha said authorities swiftly responded to the distress call. Two of the labourers died on the spot while two others sustained severe injuries. The remaining workers suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from Paderu Government Hospital after treatment.