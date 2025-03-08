 Top
Two Killed, Six Injured in SUV Accident on Samruddhi Expressway

Nation
PTI
8 March 2025 1:28 PM IST

A tyre burst led to an SUV overturning, resulting in two deaths and six injuries, three critically, on the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

A tragic accident on the Samruddhi Expressway claimed two lives and left six others injured when an SUV overturned after a tyre burst.

Mumbai: Two people were killed and six others injured after an SUV overturned and was hit by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 9 am when the SUV with devotees from Yavatmal was heading to Shirdi, an official from Sindkhed Raja police station said.

He said one of the tyres of the vehicle burst, causing it to overturn, and it was hit by a car from behind. The official said the deceased were identified as Vidya Sable and Motiram Borkar. He said the six injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, where three of them are in critical condition.
The official said the traffic police and an emergency team rushed to the accident site, and traffic was disrupted for some time on the expressway.
( Source : PTI )
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

