Two Killed, Six Injured in SUV Accident on Samruddhi Expressway

Mumbai: Two people were killed and six others injured after an SUV overturned and was hit by another vehicle on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Saturday morning, police said. The accident occurred around 9 am when the SUV with devotees from Yavatmal was heading to Shirdi, an official from Sindkhed Raja police station said.

He said one of the tyres of the vehicle burst, causing it to overturn, and it was hit by a car from behind. The official said the deceased were identified as Vidya Sable and Motiram Borkar. He said the six injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital, where three of them are in critical condition.

The official said the traffic police and an emergency team rushed to the accident site, and traffic was disrupted for some time on the expressway.