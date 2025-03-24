 Top
Two Killed as Sand-Laden Dumper Rams Car at Lachhiwala Toll Plaza

Nation
PTI
24 March 2025 11:04 AM IST

Accident on Haridwar-Dehradun Road leaves car mangled; investigation underway

A sand-laden dumper truck crashed into a car at Lachhiwala toll plaza on the Haridwar-Dehradun road, killing two people.

A sand-laden dumper truck rammed into a car at the Lachhiwala toll plaza on the Haridwar-Dehradun road on Monday, leaving two persons dead, police said.The car was completely mangled in the accident as it was stuck between a pillar and the dumper, an officer at Doiwala police station said

The accident occurred at around 7.30 am creating chaos at the toll plaza, he said. The dumper truck was coming from Dehradun towards Doiwala when it went out of control, he said. The dumper truck has been seized and investigation is on, the official said.
( Source : PTI )
