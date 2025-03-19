Two IEDs Recovered, Defused in J&K’s Bandipora, Pulwama

Security forces on Wednesday recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Bandipora and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The first ED was recovered near Sunset Point along the Bandipora-Srinagar national highway.

A police official said a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused the device without causing any damage.

In another incident, security forces detected a pressure cooker IED on the roadside at village Ghat Tokuna in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the official said.

A quick action team along with BDS squad dismantled the device, the official said.

The official said the dismantled parts have been taken for further investigation.